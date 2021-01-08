Karnataka goes Delhi way, to bring govt services to citizens’ doorsteps from January 15

The Karnataka government will now deliver 55 of its services to the citizens’ doorsteps, including Aadhaar card, caste certificates, income certificates, senior citizen cards, BBMP khatha transfer and health cards.

Education and Sakala Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Friday that the doorstep service will be launched in state capital Bengaluru on January 15. “The ‘Janasevaka’ (peoples’ servant) programme in five assembly segments of Bengaluru will be started from January 15. As many as 55 government services will be delivered at citizens’ doorsteps under this programme,” he said.

“The programme will be launched in Rajajinagar, Yeshwanthpur, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli constituencies,” he added.

Last year, the Karnataka cabinet approved the doorstep delivery scheme, which is on the lines of a similar initiative by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. The project was introduced as part of a dry run in Dasarahalli Assembly constituency last February. It drew a positive feedback from citizens based on which the first phase of the scheme is being launched, officials said.

A website, http://www.janasevaka.karnataka.gov.in, has been developed and will be activated from January 15 to enable citizens to request for services. They could also be requisitioned through 08044554455, which will connect citizens to the Sakala call centre.

Apart from the call centre and website, citizens can also avail the services by downloading the 'Mobile One' App of the Karnataka government from the Android Play Store or Apple Store.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Varaprasad Reddy, project director, Janasevaka, said, “The citizens can call Sakala call centre and request a service. The call centre executive will provide necessary information with the regard to the documents and fee required for the service. The Janasevaka (delivery executive) will be mapped to the location of the home where he will come to collect the necessary documents.”

“A flat service fee of Rs 115 will be charged by the Sahayaks for each successful application submission. Once the application is processed by the department concerned, the Jana Sevaka will deliver the certificate/NOC/Permission/Licence etc. to the citizen’s home,” Reddy said.

The end-to-end process will be based on a one-time password (OTP) so that every transaction and service could be conducted without a hitch. Online feedback from citizens about the services rendered will also be taken. “We are recruiting one Janasevaka delivery executive for each ward across these five constituencies. They are being provided with mobile phones along with other technical assistance and equipment to carry out their responsibilities. We will also ascertain the background of the delivery executive through police verification,” Reddy said.