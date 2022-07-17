Karnataka aiming to bring down infant mortality rate to single digits: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said his administration was trying to bring down the infant mortality rate (IMR) in the state to single digits. He added that the state was aiming to reduce the IMR and the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in a few districts like Yadgir and Kalaburgi that have not performed as well as other areas on these parameters.

The chief minister made the remarks at the ‘Conference on Updates in Speciality Paediatrics’ organised by the Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the IMR was 21 per 1,000 live births in Karnataka in 2019, whereas the all-India average was 30. Likewise, the MMR was 4.9 in the state in 2016-18, in comparison to the national average of 7.3.

“We are giving special focus on these districts. For the first time in the history of the state, we have identified these aspirational taluks. We are working to improve education, health, nutrition, women and child welfare in these taluks. Efforts are being taken on a war footing to bring down MMR in these five-six districts,” he said.

Budgetary allocation for health and education has been increased. Programmes are being implemented to eradicate malnutrition and nutritious food is being served to children at anganwadis, the CM added.