Karnataka: Boy sporting vermillion stopped from entering PU college, Bajrang Dal stages protest

At a time when colleges are denying entry to students wearing hijabs, a male student of a government PU college was stopped Friday from sporting vermilion citing the Karnataka High Court’s inter order, sparking Bajrang Dal activists to stage a protest against the college authorities.

The incident took place in the government PU college in Indi in Vijayapura district. A student was stopped by the college authorities and was asked to wipe off the vermillion. As news spread, Bajarang Dal activists staged a protest outside the college shouting slogans against the college and its teachers.

Founder of Sri Rama Sene Pramod Mutalik lashed out at the college authorities and said vermilion is not a religious symbol but a part of the culture of the country. He said that it cannot be banned as per the Education department circular.

He urged the teachers to be dismissed and said there is an international conspiracy behind the pro-hijab movement. Education Minister B C Nagesh in Bengaluru said vermilion is a “decoration” and does not have anything to do with the circular on the uniform which has been issued. “We have not told any student to sport vermilion or flowers. It is decorative…nothing to do with the uniform circular,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, who held a press conference, said it was an unnecessary controversy created by the Sangh Parivar.

Siddaramaiah said, “The tradition of wearing hijabs did not start recently. This has been followed for years. Some students wear it and some do not and it is their personal choice. Wearing a hijab does not lead to any kind of problem and the Karnataka High Court is hearing the case.”

He also took a dig at deploying police near schools and colleges. “What does the police have to do near schools and colleges? Why do they threaten students that they will file cases against them and arrest them? Is it a democracy or a dictatorship? The government could have solved the issue without taking it to the court. The students were never opposed to the uniforms. They have been wearing hijabs along with the uniform and registering cases against students over the same is wrong,” Siddaramaiah said.

The denial of entry to Muslim women students to PU colleges and degree colleges continued on Friday with incidents coming in from Kodagu, Chitradurga, Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

In Udupi, Muslim boys boycott classes in support of the girls who were not allowed to attend classes wearing hijab at Milagres College. While the interim-order of Karnataka High Court was restricted only to PU colleges, a paramedical student in Belagavi was denied entry for wearing a hijab.