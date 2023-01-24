Karnataka: BMTC likely to launch NIMBUS app later this month

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is likely to launch the much-anticipated NIMBUS app later this month, said Surya Sen, BMTC director of information and technology, Tuesday.

The BMTC is planning to officially launch the app on iOS and Android platforms in the next four to five days. The BMTC had missed several deadlines in the past to launch the app that is aimed at easing passenger commute.

The NIMBUS app offers real-time tracking of BMTC buses and also contains an SOS alert feature for flagging emergency situations. According to the officials, the app was supposed to be launched on December 13, but the launch was postponed to December 23. But the launch got postponed again as ‘bugs’ had to be fixed.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sen said: “It is a very complex app and we have identified bugs in different cases. Planning, scheduling, and depot management, among other features, have to be added to the application before rolling out the services. Some issues need to be sorted in the planning and scheduling part of the application.” The app aims to bridge the information gap between bus services and passengers in order to encourage the efficient use of public transport, he added.

At present, about 30-40 users are testing the application on a pilot basis and have flagged issues like bus number and bus stop errors, among other glitches. The app is available in both English and Kannada languages and one can log in to the app using their phone number and the OTP code.

However, the app gives real-time information for only about 5,000 of the 6,802-bus-strong BMTC fleet. Officials said as and when new buses are added to the fleet, including electric buses, the data will be integrated into the tracking system of the NIMBUS app.