Karnataka woman performs ‘black magic’ on judge’s dais to sway case, arrested

The white mustard seeds were later noticed by court staff, prompting court authorities to examine CCTV footage from the courtroom. Express Photo/Special Arrangement

A 65-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly performing black magic on a judge’s chair and dais inside a court complex in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura, believing the ritual would influence the outcome of a pending civil case.

The police said Tuesday that the incident occurred around 9.40 am on July 9 inside the courtroom of the First Additional Senior Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class in Chikkaballapura. Manjula was arrested on July 11 following an investigation into CCTV footage and a complaint lodged by court authorities.

“She was produced before the jurisdictional court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody,” a police officer said.