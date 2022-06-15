Karnataka: BJP’s Basavaraj Horatti scripts history, gets re-elected to Legislative Council for record 8th time

For a record eighth time, Basavaraj Horatti, who contested on a BJP ticket, won the election to the Legislative Council from Karnataka West Teachers’ constituency Wednesday.

Horatti, who had recently joined BJP from JD(S), got 9,266 first preferential votes in his favour, while Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar bagged 4,597 votes, and S N Gidadinni of the JD(S) got just 273 votes, according to the Election Commission. Of the 14,360 votes polled, 1,223 were rejected. Horatti crossed the 50 per cent mark in the counting of first preference votes.

After the victory, Horatti thanked the voters from the teachers’ constituency and said, “In the previous election also I had won comfortably as a JD(S) candidate, and this time I have won on a BJP ticket. The problems of the education department cannot be resolved fully even if God comes. As a member of the Upper House, I shall raise my voice and get problems solved.”

West Teachers Constituency comprises the four districts of Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag.

The Lingayat face Basavaraj Horatti joined the saffron party in May, ending his four-decade-long stint with the JD(S). An eight-time MLC since 1980, Horatti, 72, was seen as an important Lingayat leader of the JD(S). Barring his first election, in which he won as an Independent, Horatti had always been a JD(S) man until he migrated to BJP this year.

The elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council’s graduate and teacher constituencies were held Monday.