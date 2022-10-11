scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Karnataka: BJP workers put up posters against ex-CM Siddaramaiah over ‘withdrawal’ of cases against PFI workers

Akin to the Congress’s ‘PayCM’ QR code campaign, BJP workers in Challakere of Chitradurga district where Rahul Gandhi is slated to spend Tuesday night, put up posters with QR codes targeting Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continued his attack on Rahul Gandhi stating that the Congress leader was organising the Yatra for the sake of his political existence. (file)

While the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka entered its 11th day Tuesday, the BJP continued its campaign against Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah alleging that he withdrew cases against Popular Front of India (PFI) workers.

Akin to the Congress’s ‘PayCM’ QR code campaign, BJP workers in Challakere of Chitradurga district where Rahul Gandhi is slated to spend Tuesday night, put up posters with QR codes targeting Siddaramaiah. The QR code on the posters takes one to news reports of the erstwhile Congress government withdrawing cases against purported terror suspects.

Reacting to the BJP’s campaign, a Congress worker said Siddaramaiah has become the target of the saffron party as his presence during the Bharat Jodo Yatra has contributed to the footfall, especially in the old Mysuru region.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said the BJP was running a meaningless campaign to divert public attention from issues of corruption. “During Siddaramaiah’s regime, about 414 cases were dropped related to protests. The cases were booked against 3,100 and about 2,800 belonged to the majority community. There were about 314 people who belonged to the minority community. I challenge the government to list out all the cases which were withdrawn and check where cases of communal violence or murders were withdrawn. The design of the poster is also pathetic and I am ready to offer some good designers to them,” he added.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai continued his attack on Rahul Gandhi stating that the Congress leader was organising the Yatra for the sake of his political existence. Speaking at an event in Raichur, Bommai said: “Siddaramaiah comes from a socialist background but has stopped believing in the ideology after joining the Congress. Now, if the kid (Rahul Gandhi) is asking him to run, Siddaramaiah is running. This is not a sign of self-respect.”

Meanwhile, posters of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah walking together were put up along the roads where the Bharat Jodo Yatra was held Tuesday.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:33:19 pm
