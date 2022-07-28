Karnataka: 2 arrested for BJP youth worker’s murder

The Karnataka police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru’s murder, which had sparked protests in Bellare village in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, and alleged that one of the accused had links to the Popular Front of India (PFI)

“We have arrested Zakir (29), a resident of Savanoor, and Mohammed Shafiq (28), Bellare. The probe is still underway. We will produce them before court,” Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said, adding that Zakir was named in an assault case in 2020 registered in Bellare police station limits.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that Zakir was linked to Popular Front of India (PFI). “There is no registry or anything of membership but the information that we have got is that he was associated with PFI activities. We have to now collect evidence to establish it,” he said.

Police sources said that more than 20 suspects, including Zakir and Shafiq, were questioned.

Nettaru, a 32-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death while he was closing his poultry shop on Tuesday night. Following his murder, several BJP workers had expressed their anger at the state government and party leaders by targeting the vehicle of its state president and submitting their resignations.

Police sources said they are ascertaining if the accused were part of PFI or Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Two police teams are presently in Kerala and the police suspect that the mastermind is also in Kerala.

“The information we have is that three people were physically involved in killing Nettaru on Tuesday night,” a police official said.

The police are also investigating the possibility that Nettaru was murdered in retaliation to the murder of Masud, a painter, on July 19. An eight-member team allegedly assaulted Masud and he was admitted to a hospital where he died two days later. Masud’s neighbour Sudhir, Sunil Kelanje, Abhilash Bellare, Jim Ranjith, Shivaprasad, Bhaskar, Ranjith and Sadashiva from Kelanje village were arrested in the case. All the accused were associated with pro-Hindu outfits, police said.