scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Karnataka: 2 arrested for BJP youth worker’s murder

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said one of the accused is linked to Popular Front of India (PFI)

Written by Kiran Parashar | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 28, 2022 3:27:29 pm
Praveen Nettaru, a 32-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death on Tuesday night. (Express/Sourced)

The Karnataka police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with BJP youth worker Praveen Nettaru’s murder, which had sparked protests in Bellare village in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, and alleged that one of the accused had links to the Popular Front of India (PFI)

“We have arrested Zakir (29), a resident of Savanoor, and Mohammed Shafiq (28), Bellare. The probe is still underway. We will produce them before court,” Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said, adding that Zakir was named in an assault case in 2020 registered in Bellare police station limits.

Don't Miss |Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that Zakir was linked to Popular Front of India (PFI). “There is no registry or anything of membership but the information that we have got is that he was associated with PFI activities. We have to now collect evidence to establish it,” he said.

Police sources said that more than 20 suspects, including Zakir and Shafiq, were questioned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Nettaru, a 32-year-old Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death while he was closing his poultry shop on Tuesday night. Following his murder, several BJP workers had expressed their anger at the state government and party leaders by targeting the vehicle of its state president and submitting their resignations.

Also Read |1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai’s tenuous hold on CM post continues

Police sources said they are ascertaining if the accused were part of PFI or Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Two police teams are presently in Kerala and the police suspect that the mastermind is also in Kerala.

“The information we have is that three people were physically involved in killing Nettaru on Tuesday night,” a police official said.

More from Bangalore
Also Read |Karnataka BJP flooded with resignations day after youth worker’s murder

The police are also investigating the possibility that Nettaru was murdered in retaliation to the murder of Masud, a painter, on July 19. An eight-member team allegedly assaulted Masud and he was admitted to a hospital where he died two days later. Masud’s neighbour Sudhir, Sunil Kelanje, Abhilash Bellare, Jim Ranjith, Shivaprasad, Bhaskar, Ranjith and Sadashiva from Kelanje village were arrested in the case. All the accused were associated with pro-Hindu outfits, police said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

5

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Rajya Sabha suspends 3 more MPs: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Rajya Sabha suspends 3 more MPs: Under what rules can MPs be suspended from Parliament?

Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip

Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Potentially deadly bacteria detected in US soil for first time

Potentially deadly bacteria detected in US soil for first time

How can human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

How can human body deal with repeated bouts of viral infection

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement