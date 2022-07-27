Karnataka: BJP MLA Renukacharya demands ‘encounter’ of Praveen’s killers, threatens to resign

Updated: July 27, 2022 9:21:33 pm
A day after the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, 32, Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya Wednesday demanded an ‘encounter’ of the culprits. Renukacharya also threatened to resign if the state government failed to take action in the matter. The MLA said protection of Hindu workers was more important to him than power.
In a series of tweets, he said: “Whenever a Hindu activist dies, we condole and demand strict action against the culprits. There is no use for just ‘Om Shanthi’ posts. If we have to keep the trust of people, the miscreants should be encountered on the streets.”
ಹಿಂದೂ ಸಮೂಹ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೇಲೆ ಇಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಭರವಸೆಯನ್ನ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು, ದುಷ್ಕರ್ಮಿಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ನಿರ್ದಾಕ್ಷಣ್ಯ ಕಠಿಣ ಕ್ರಮ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಂಡರೆ ಮಾತ್ರ ನಾನು ಈ ಸರ್ಕಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರೆಯುತ್ತೇನೆ, ಇಲ್ಲವಾದರೆ ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎನ್ನುವುದನ್ನು ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ಹೇಳುತ್ತೇನೆ.
(6) #PraveenNettaru
— M P Renukacharya (@MPRBJP) July 27, 2022
“Our government should take action on the lines of the Yogi Adityanath administration (in Uttar Pradesh) and only then can we protect the image of the government and the sangh. If we are unable to protect Hindus, what is the use of remaining in power? If the government is able to live up to the aspirations of the Hindu community, I will continue in this government or else submit my resignation,” he added.
His statement came after several BJP leaders faced the wrath of workers over Nettaru’s death. On Tuesday night, BJP Yuva Morcha worker and poultry shop owner Nettaru, a resident of Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, was hacked to death by unknown assailants.
