scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Karnataka: BJP MLA Renukacharya demands ‘encounter’ of Praveen’s killers, threatens to resign

“Whenever a Hindu activist dies, we condole and demand strict action against the culprits. There is no use for just ‘Om Shanthi’ posts. If we have to keep the trust of people, the miscreants should be encountered on the streets.” MLA MP Renukacharya tweeted.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 27, 2022 9:21:33 pm
Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death on Tuesday night. (Express/Sourced)

A day after the murder of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, 32, Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya Wednesday demanded an ‘encounter’ of the culprits. Renukacharya also threatened to resign if the state government failed to take action in the matter. The MLA said protection of Hindu workers was more important to him than power.

In a series of tweets, he said: “Whenever a Hindu activist dies, we condole and demand strict action against the culprits. There is no use for just ‘Om Shanthi’ posts. If we have to keep the trust of people, the miscreants should be encountered on the streets.”

“Our government should take action on the lines of the Yogi Adityanath administration (in Uttar Pradesh) and only then can we protect the image of the government and the sangh. If we are unable to protect Hindus, what is the use of remaining in power? If the government is able to live up to the aspirations of the Hindu community, I will continue in this government or else submit my resignation,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
Also Read |Karnataka BJP flooded with resignations day after youth worker’s murder

His statement came after several BJP leaders faced the wrath of workers over Nettaru’s death. On Tuesday night, BJP Yuva Morcha worker and poultry shop owner Nettaru, a resident of Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, was hacked to death by unknown assailants.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

5

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' ...
Locked in EC battle with Shinde, Uddhav gets Sainik loyalty 'affidavits' ...
HashtagPolitics | Parliament impasse continues, Oppn & govt trade bar...
HashtagPolitics | Parliament impasse continues, Oppn & govt trade bar...
3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement