Karnataka BJP says election results will have positive impact on 2023 polls; JD(S) inspired by Punjab results

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP’s victory in four of the five states that went to polls recently will have a positive impact on Karnataka that goes to polls next year.

“The results would further boost the morale and enthusiasm of BJP workers in the state. The party would gain further strength and surge ahead. We will build a strong and prosperous Karnataka by implementing the good programmes already announced in the recent budget,” said Bommai outside the party office where celebrations were held.

“We will build a ‘nava Karnataka’ in the next one year and win the trust of the people again in 2023. The results from the five states would have a positive impact and boost the enthusiasm of our legislators and party workers,” he added.

The Karnataka CM said the ‘double-engine’ governments of Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh would take that state on the path of development. He congratulated Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah for the party’s good performance.

“People have given a massive mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good programmes for the welfare of the poor, women, farmers, able management of Covid and the economy. The opposition has been decimated. Our leaders have resolved to take up development programmes more vigorously in the coming days. Modi’s vision of building a New India with the spirit of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ is becoming a reality in the country. It has been reestablished that Modi is the only leader in the country who has a pan-India mandate. We have resolved to build a strong state and strong nation under his leadership. The results have inspired us to work with renewed vigour,” Bommai said.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa also congratulated Modi and other BJP leaders for the victory in four of the five states. “Congress has lost its base in most parts of the country and will vanish soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) said that it has been inspired by the outcome of the recent West Bengal elections and Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in Punjab on Thursday. JD(S) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “The West Bengal and Punjab results have inspired us to fight the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections. The results prove that only a regional party like JD(S) is capable of taking on the BJP.”

Taking a jab at the Congress, Kumaraswamy said that these results have come as a shock to parties who already feel that they have come to power in the state. “This result will make the Congress party introspect,” he said.

In the results of the Assembly polls that poured out on Thursday, the BJP is set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur with a comfortable majority. In Goa, it is the single-largest party and is expected to rope in Independents and other regional party MLAs to form the next government. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party registered a stunning victory, defeating the state’s traditional parties like the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).