‘Even God not blessing Shivakumar’: BJP protests against Karnataka price hikes

The Karnataka BJP staged a protest on Wednesday in Bengaluru against the Congress government over a series of price hikes imposed by the state administration. The agitation was led by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

The protest comes in the wake of the state government’s decision to increase milk prices by up to Rs 8 per litre, along with hikes in bus fares and other transportation charges. BJP leaders accused the Congress government of repeatedly increasing the cost of essential commodities and public services, thereby burdening the common man.

Speaking at the protest, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka referred to the recent incident at a temple in Hassan where people pelted footwear when the image of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was projected on a screen.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“People are asking whether CM Shivakumar has done any good work after coming to power. Recently, when the Chief Minister went for darshan at the Hassanaamba temple, people questioned him about the price rise. People vented their anger right in front of Congress leaders. Even God is not blessing Shivakumar now,” he said.

While hiking the price of essentials, the government has also completely emptied the state exchequer, Ashoka alleged.

Speaking at the protest, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the government had imposed more than Rs 1 lakh crore in new taxes on the people of Karnataka since assuming office. He claimed that prices and charges for several services and commodities, including land revenue, water, diesel, alcohol, and other essentials, had spiked.

BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa also participated in the protest and criticised the recent hikes. He said the increase in milk prices and bus fares had adversely affected ordinary citizens. Yediyurappa demanded the state government withdraw what he described as an “unnecessary” price increase and provide relief to consumers.

Story continues below this ad

BJP workers raised slogans against the Congress government during the demonstration, saying that repeated revisions in user charges and commodity prices have worsened the cost-of-living crisis for households.

Milk price, bus fare hikes

A few weeks ago, the Cabinet approved the steepest milk price increase in the state’s history. The price revision raised the retail price of Nandini milk, the flagship dairy brand of the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF), from Rs 46 to Rs 54 per litre.

Facing criticism from consumers and the Opposition, Chief Minister Shivakumar later said he had instructed the KMF to reduce the price of curd.

The Karnataka government also increased bus fares across all four state-run transport corporations. According to the transport department, the average hike is about 23 per cent for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and between 33 per cent and 35 per cent for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).