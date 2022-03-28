Karnataka BJP MLC queries government ‘silence’ on Muslim vendor ban at temple fairs

A senior legislator of the ruling BJP in Karnataka has questioned the state government’s “silence” on right-wing groups’ calls for banning Muslim vendors from fairs during temple festivals.

“This is all madness. No God or religion preaches these kinds of things. Religions are inclusive and not exclusive. The state government must intervene. I don’t know why the government is mum over this issue,” AH Vishwanath, a BJP member of the Legislative Council, said in his home district of Mysuru on Sunday.

“How many Indians are there in England? How many Indians are there around the world? How many Indians are working in Muslim countries? If these countries decide to act against us, where will all this end up?” the former minister said.

Some temples in Udupi and Shivamogga districts barred Muslim vendors from temple festivals following demands by right-wing groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal and the Sree Rama Sene. The calls to ban Muslim vendors have now extended to temple festivals in other parts of the state. The government has justified the ban as being a result of a 2002 rule introduced by a Congress government to bar non-Hindus from having shops on temple premises.

“The Muslims in India chose to live in India when the partition of India and Pakistan occurred. They did not go with Jinnah. We must ponder on this. They remained here to be Indians. They are Indians, not people of some other nationality,” Vishwanath told reporters.

“I cannot understand on what basis they are targeting Muslim vendors and businesses. This is a very sorry affair in the state. The government must take action. Or there will be a reaction from the people,” he said.

“People have livelihoods to feed themselves and cloth themselves, and if there is no means of livelihood then what is the point of democracy, religion, caste—throw it all away. When there is no means to buy food, what are we searching for in this world,” Vishwanath said.

A veteran OBC leader, Vishwanath was formerly with the Congress and state president of the Janata Dal (Secular). He switched to the BJP from the JD(S) in 2019 to help the BJP and BS Yediyurappa come to power. He was denied a cabinet berth as he lost a by-election, but was nominated to the council instead.

A Kannada writer and novelist, Vishwanath left the Congress after falling out with fellow OBC leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah when the party was in power between 2013 and 2018.