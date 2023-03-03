scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Karnataka BJP MLA’s son caught taking bribe of Rs 40 lakh; Rs 6 crore seized from residence

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered an embarrassment when the son of one of its MLAs was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh in his father’s office Thursday evening. The arrest came after the Lokayukta police acted on a tip-off. Meanwhile, a search of the accused’s residence resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to a whopping Rs 6 crore.

V Prashant Madal, who works as a chief accountant with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), was apprehended by the Lokayukta police after receiving money from a private individual at the Crescent Road office of his father and Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa.

The FIR leading to Prashant’s arrest was filed on Thursday morning by the individual who was asked to pay the bribe. According to the Lokayukta police, Prashant’s father is also the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (K&SDL), and the bribe amount was intended for him. The police said that the actual demand was for Rs 81 lakh, of which the individual was handing over Rs 40 lakh.

During the raid, Rs 1.2 crore was recovered from the MLA’s office where Prashant was caught. The Lokayukta police also visited Prashant’s residence in Dollars Colony, Sanjaynagar. The follow-up raid at the residence led to the seizure of unaccounted cash totalling Rs 6 crore.

The police have arrested Prashant and further probe is underway. He had previously worked with the now-defunct Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as a financial adviser. Sources said that after the closure of the ACB, Prashant had tried to join the Lokayukta.

Madalu Virupakshappa is a two-time MLA from Channagiri constituency in Davangere district. He had disclosed assets worth Rs 5.73 crore in his affidavit in the 2018 Assembly elections. In the 2013 polls, he had declared assets worth Rs 1.79 crore, but lost to Vadnal Rajanna of the Congress.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:44 IST
