Karnataka BJP MLA’s gunman arrested after plot to rob businessman fails

An alleged robbery plot orchestrated by the gunman of Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi unravelled in the Belagavi district after the victims fought back and overpowered the attackers on October 30. The police have arrested seven accused, including the gunman, and recovered Rs 2.39 crore in cash.

The main accused, Chidanand Kurabet, a District Armed Reserve (DAR) personnel deployed as Jarkiholi’s gunman, was immediately suspended from service following his arrest. The other six arrested accomplices, all residents of the Belagavi district, have been identified as Sanjeev Arabhavi, Rajaram, Ramesh Malyagol, Prakash, Raghavendra Koppad, and Ramappa Talawar.

The police said the former minister had no connection to the robbery attempt and that it was Chidanand who orchestrated it independently with his gang.