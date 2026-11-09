Karnataka BJP MLA’s gunman arrested after plot to rob businessman fails

An alleged robbery plot orchestrated by the gunman of Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi unravelled in the Belagavi district after the victims fought back and overpowered the attackers on October 30. The police have arrested seven accused, including the gunman, and recovered Rs 2.39 crore in cash.
The main accused, Chidanand Kurabet, a District Armed Reserve (DAR) personnel deployed as Jarkiholi’s gunman, was immediately suspended from service following his arrest. The other six arrested accomplices, all residents of the Belagavi district, have been identified as Sanjeev Arabhavi, Rajaram, Ramesh Malyagol, Prakash, Raghavendra Koppad, and Ramappa Talawar.
The police said the former minister had no connection to the robbery attempt and that it was Chidanand who orchestrated it independently with his gang.
The incident traces back to a fraud scheme targeting a local businessman. The victim, Kalmesh, had previously suffered heavy financial losses in the recently exposed Shivananda Associates ponzi scheme.
Capitalising on Kalmesh’s vulnerability, Chidanand allegedly enticed him with a “money-doubling” deal, promising a 30 per cent digital bank transfer bonus for every cash sum provided. For instance, giving Rs 1 lakh in cash would net a bank transfer of Rs 1.30 lakh. Believing the offer, Kalmesh arranged Rs 2.68 crore by securing loans and collecting funds from friends and relatives.
Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said, “Chidanand’s plan was to take away cash and run away, and there would not be any evidence or paper trail even if Kalmesh approached the police.”
On October 30, Kalmesh was instructed to bring the cash to a farm shed in Sanganakeri village, Mudalagi taluk, under the guise of counting the money. Chidanand allegedly dispatched his gang to raid the shed, throw chilli powder into the victims’ eyes, grab the cash, and flee.
The plot failed when Kalmesh’s group, already suspicious of a potential trap, retaliated as the gang burst into the shed. The victims overpowered and beat up the assailants before handing them over to the police.
The botched robbery led to conflicting complaints filed at the Mudalgi police station on October 30. Kalmesh filed a complaint stating a gang attempted to extort Rs 2.68 crore, leaving Rs 25 lakh missing after the clash. Within 24 hours, Chidanand filed a counter-complaint claiming he was attacked by a mob while travelling.