‘Karnataka BJP MLA’s arrest could be conspiracy, but his behaviour also not tolerable’: Union Minister V Somanna

Union Minister of State (MoS) V Somanna said Monday that Karnataka BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani could have been arrested as part of a conspiracy. The MLA was trapped by the Lokayukta police Saturday while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor.

Responding to media queries at a news conference, the minister said that “there could have been a ploy or conspiracy (to trap him)… I have learnt that he was doing good work in his constituency.” However, “such behaviour (accepting bribes) is not tolerable,” the minister added.

Irrespective of the conspiracy, Somanna rued that “a young leader had stooped low”. The arrest has come as a major embarrassment for the BJP in Karnataka, which has been targeting the Congress administration, alleging widespread corruption.