‘Karnataka BJP MLA’s arrest could be conspiracy, but his behaviour also not tolerable’: Union Minister V Somanna

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Union Minister of State (MoS) V Somanna said Monday that Karnataka BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani could have been arrested as part of a conspiracy. The MLA was trapped by the Lokayukta police Saturday while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor.
Responding to media queries at a news conference, the minister said that “there could have been a ploy or conspiracy (to trap him)… I have learnt that he was doing good work in his constituency.” However, “such behaviour (accepting bribes) is not tolerable,” the minister added.
Irrespective of the conspiracy, Somanna rued that “a young leader had stooped low”. The arrest has come as a major embarrassment for the BJP in Karnataka, which has been targeting the Congress administration, alleging widespread corruption.
“I am not denying that there wasn’t any conspiracy in the case. He was very popular. Maybe it was a conspiracy to reduce his popularity. But his behavior is also wrong,” Somanna said.
Lamani was arrested while allegedly accepting a portion of the Rs 11 lakh bribe from a Class One contractor for allotment of a contract for works under the Minor Irrigation Department. The Lokayukta police trapped the MLA and his two assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Lamani, ‘red-handed’ while accepting the bribe.
On Sunday, Lamani was remanded in judicial custody till March 3. The MLA was elected for the first time from Shirahatti Assembly constituency under Karnataka’s Gadag district in 2023.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The second single from Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, titled "Aura of Ustaad", celebrates the actor's iconic collar touch gesture. The song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Vishal Dadlani, has received mixed reactions from fans. Director Harish Shankar has said that the film will have comedy, action, and a social message, and is set to release on March 26.