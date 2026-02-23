‘Karnataka BJP MLA’s arrest could be conspiracy, but his behaviour also not tolerable’: Union Minister V Somanna

Shirahatti MLA Chandru Lamani was arrested by the Lokayukta police while allegedly accepting a bribe from a Class One contractor for allotment of a contract for works under the Minor Irrigation Department.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 23, 2026 06:53 PM IST
BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani (File Photo)
Union Minister of State (MoS) V Somanna said Monday that Karnataka BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani could have been arrested as part of a conspiracy. The MLA was trapped by the Lokayukta police Saturday while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor.

Responding to media queries at a news conference, the minister said that “there could have been a ploy or conspiracy (to trap him)… I have learnt that he was doing good work in his constituency.” However, “such behaviour (accepting bribes) is not tolerable,” the minister added.

Irrespective of the conspiracy, Somanna rued that “a young leader had stooped low”. The arrest has come as a major embarrassment for the BJP in Karnataka, which has been targeting the Congress administration, alleging widespread corruption.

“I am not denying that there wasn’t any conspiracy in the case. He was very popular. Maybe it was a conspiracy to reduce his popularity. But his behavior is also wrong,” Somanna said.

Lamani was arrested while allegedly accepting a portion of the Rs 11 lakh bribe from a Class One contractor for allotment of a contract for works under the Minor Irrigation Department. The Lokayukta police trapped the MLA and his two assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Lamani, ‘red-handed’ while accepting the bribe.

On Sunday, Lamani was remanded in judicial custody till March 3. The MLA was elected for the first time from Shirahatti Assembly constituency under Karnataka’s Gadag district in 2023.

