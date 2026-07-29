Karnataka BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna booked for ‘drug addict’ remark against Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka Police booked BJP MLA Yashpal Suvarna for allegedly making provocative and defamatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public protest in Udupi Tuesday.

A complaint filed by Udupi district Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor alleges that Suvarna described Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict”. It further claims that the Udupi MLA compared the demolition of the Babri Masjid with “destroying Rahul Gandhi’s dynasty” and made remarks capable of promoting enmity, disturbing communal harmony and provoking violence. Suvarna’s speech also allegedly targeted students participating in protests over the NEET paper leak and intended to incite BJP workers against Congress supporters.

The police registered a case under charges of abetment of an offence by the public or a large group, provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between different groups, criminal intimidation, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and making or circulating statements likely to promote enmity, hatred or ill will between different communities.

“We have initiated an investigation into the allegations,” a police officer said.

Examine video evidence, Congress leader urges police

Reacting to the FIR, Manjunatha Bhandary, Karnataka Congress working president and a member of the Legislative Council, said the state government has taken the matter seriously. Bhandary alleged that Suvarna had made “baseless, defamatory and provocative” remarks against Rahul Gandhi, including the claim that the Congress leader “remains under the influence of drugs for 24 hours” and a statement that his “family lineage would be destroyed”.

He said video evidence of the speech was available and urged the police to examine it while proceeding with the case. The Congress leader also criticised BJP legislators present at the event, saying their silence could be interpreted as tacit approval of the remarks. He argued that while political disagreements are part of a democracy, they cannot justify hate speech, personal attacks or threats.

Bhandary further said that an elected representative who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution must refrain from making statements that could disturb communal harmony or public order. He added that he will raise the matter with the Karnataka home minister and seek appropriate directions to ensure a fair investigation and legal action against those found responsible.

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The BJP protest in Udupi was organised in response to the nationwide agitation against exam paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.

Suvarna was one of the most hardline anti-hijab voices during the 2022 Karnataka classroom hijab controversy. Following the March 2022 Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the dress code policy, Suvarna courted controversy by calling the six Muslim girl students who challenged the classroom ban “members of a terrorist organisation” and “anti-nationals” for disregarding the judiciary.