Karnataka BJP MLA Satish Reddy alleges conspiracy to kill him, 3 held

The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including a minor, on criminal conspiracy charges to kill Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy. They identified the arrested as Girish from Chitradurga and Akahsh, besides the minor.

The police took action based on a complaint filed by the MLA’s aide Harish Babu against history-sheeter ‘Wilson Garden Naga’, a minor and two others, based on a court order.

According to the complaint, on February 3, one Chandru, who lives near Harish’s house, informed him that there was a Rs 2 crore contract to kill Satish Reddy.

Chandru learned about the plot from his friend Byresh, who revealed that there was also a minor involved and sent him the photos. Upon checking, they discovered that Naga was hatching the plan, said the complaint.

Satish Reddy told The Indian Express that he wanted to know the facts behind the plot. “I demand the police to conduct a fair probe, and I have informed the chief minister too”.

“I am not sure why someone is behind me to kill. I have never troubled anyone. I am not afraid of it and let the police probe it,” Reddy added.

The police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120b (criminal conspiracy).