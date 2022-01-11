Karnataka BJP MLA apologises after video shows him flouting Covid norms at festival

BJP MLA Renukacharya apologised on Monday after a video emerged in which he was seen participating in a local festival in his constituency of Honnali in Davangere district where Covid protocols were flouted.

This comes even as 30 Congress leaders in the state were booked for participating in the Mekedatu march for allegedly violating Covid norms during the ‘walk for water’ march demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu drinking water project.

Renukacharya on Monday attended the festival in which thousands participated without following Covid-appropriate behaviour. After the video went viral, Renukacharya apologised and claimed that youths from his constituency “forced” him to attend the event. “I apologise to the people of Karnataka for not following Covid protocols,” he said while speaking to the media at Honnali.

He added that he had no moral right to criticise Congress leaders for their participation in the Mekedatu march as he had himself flouted the rules imposed by the BJP government.

Sources said no case was booked against the MLA or the festival organisers till Monday evening.