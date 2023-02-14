Karnataka BJP MLA Nehru Olekar sentenced to 2 years in jail for diverting govt funds to sons

A special court for cases against elected representatives in Karnataka convicted BJP MLA Nehru Olekar, his two sons and six associates on charges of corruption, and sentenced them to two years of simple imprisonment on Monday.

The case pertains to the 2009-2011 period when the previous BJP government was in power in the state and Olekar, the MLA from Haveri city in north Karnataka, used his position to get civil contracts granted to his sons for utilisation of the Rs 1 crore MLA funds available to him.

Finding Olekar, 65, and his sons Manjunath and Devaraj guilty of corruption, the special court ruled Monday, “The accused no.1 has abused his position as a public servant and dishonestly and fraudulently obtained pecuniary advantage to his children by creating false work-done certificate and accused no. 4, 5, 7 to 9 have abused their position as public servants and issued false work-done certificates at the request of accused no. 1 to 3.”

“Accused no.1 is sentenced to suffer a simple imprisonment for two years and a fine of Rs 2,000 for the offense punishable under Sec 13(1) (d) R/w Sec 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and in default to pay a fine, he shall undergo simple imprisonment for one month,” the special court ruled.

The case against Nehru Olekar, considered to be part of the Yediyurappa camp in the BJP, was filed by one Shashidhar Hallikeri who alleged in a private court complaint that Olekar and sons bagged all government contracts in Haveri city during 2009-2011 “without allowing any other individual to secure the contracts”.

The matter was referred to the Karnataka Lokayukta which registered a complaint against Olekar and later filed a chargesheet against the MLA and his sons.

The BJP MLA was alleged to have connived with the municipal commissioner of Haveri city municipal council, an assistant executive engineer, a junior engineer, a senior division assistant, and two other engineers to get Rs one crore of funds meant for the constituency diverted to himself by granting the contracts to his sons.

Advertisement

The sons allegedly obtained the contracts from the city municipal council on the basis of fake work certificates produced by them which claimed prior experience in implementing civil contract work.

The special court judge B Jayantha Kumar found the accused guilty of the charges brought against them after analysing documents and records produced by the Lokayukta.

Nehru Olekar was an aspirant for a ministerial position in the current BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai but did not find a place in the Cabinet. The special court has given the MLA time to file an appeal against his conviction by suspending the sentence for two weeks.