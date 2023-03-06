scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Karnataka: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa moves HC for anticipatory bail in KSDL bribery case

The Karnataka High Court has posted the matter for hearing on March 7. Madal Virupakshappa is currently absconding.

Madal-VirupakshappaMadal Virupakshappa is considered to be a close associate of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (File)
Karnataka: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa moves HC for anticipatory bail in KSDL bribery case
BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has moved the Karnataka High Court for anticipatory bail in a corruption case filed against him by the Lokayukta police.

He was named as the first accused in a corruption case registered by the Lokayukta police on March 2, after his son Prashant Madal was caught ‘red-handed’ while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from a businessman to clear a contract to supply raw materials to the state-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL).

The BJP MLA in his anticipatory bail plea filed following the arrest of his son – who is accused number 2 – has claimed that the police have wrongly named him in the bribery case and that no criminal culpability can be attached to him for the award of tenders as KSDL chairman.

The Karnataka High Court has posted the matter for hearing on March 7. Madal Virupakshappa is currently absconding.

Also Read |Karnataka businessman used a smartwatch camera to record ‘bribe’ for BJP legislator’s son

He had also moved a city civil court Saturday to obtain a temporary injunction against 46 media outlets over ‘defamatory reporting’ in the bribery case.

The civil court Monday allowed the plea for the temporary injunction. “The defendants are hereby temporarily restrained from airing or broadcasting or publishing or expressing any defamatory opinion against the plaintiffs in the news channels, public media and also conducting any panel discussions in any manner, till the next date of hearing,” the court said while posting the matter for hearing on March 20.

Madal Virupakshappa is considered to be a close associate of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 21:54 IST
