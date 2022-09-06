scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Karnataka BJP MLA heard admitting to have accepted money to ensure PSI job in viral audio

In the clip, Basavaraj Dhadesugur, a BJP MLA from Kanakagiri in Koppal district, is allegedly heard admitting that he has accepted the money and is further heard promising to return it.

Later, talking to the media, Dhadesugur said he is not in possession of the money and said he only mediated between the aspirant and the “government” (Representational)

Amid the ongoing probe into the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, an audio clip involving an aspirant’s father and a BJP MLA went viral Monday. In the purported clip, the father is heard asking the MLA to return the Rs 15 lakh he had paid to the legislator to get his son recruited as a PSI.

In the clip, Basavaraj Dhadesugur, a BJP MLA from Kanakagiri in Karnataka’s Koppal district, is allegedly heard admitting that he has accepted the money and is further heard promising to return it. The MLA goes on to claim that he has forwarded the amount to the government.

In the clip, Dhadesugur is heard telling Parasappa, the aspirant’s father, “I am in Bengaluru and have spoken to district president, Doddanagouda. You need not involve another person in the matter. I have received money (from you) and have given it to the government. I will take responsibility to return the money once I return from Bengaluru.”

Also Read |22 officials in Haryana caught for accepting bribe in July

Later, talking to the media, Dhadesugur said he is not in possession of the money and said he only mediated between the aspirant and the “government”. However, Dhadesugur did not clarify who “government” was and to whom the Rs 15 lakh was paid.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s publicity committee head M B Patil demanded the government to respond to the issue. “I demand the police to take Dhadesugur in custody and question him so that more details can be dug out about others’ involvement in the scam,” he said.

More from Bangalore

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also demanded a probe. Slamming home minister Araga Jnanendra, Kharge said, “On whose behalf was Dhadesugur taking money?”

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:06:14 pm
Next Story

Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu reacts to negative reviews from fans: ‘Try to give film another shot’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Rahul Gandhi’s long march and Teesta bail to UP-Assam madrasa row
From the Urdu Press

Rahul Gandhi’s long march and Teesta bail to UP-Assam madrasa row

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
ICYMI

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Premium
Researchers in South Korea transmit power wirelessly using infrared light

Researchers in South Korea transmit power wirelessly using infrared light

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement