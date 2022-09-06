Karnataka BJP MLA heard admitting to have accepted money to ensure PSI job in viral audio

Amid the ongoing probe into the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, an audio clip involving an aspirant’s father and a BJP MLA went viral Monday. In the purported clip, the father is heard asking the MLA to return the Rs 15 lakh he had paid to the legislator to get his son recruited as a PSI.

In the clip, Basavaraj Dhadesugur, a BJP MLA from Kanakagiri in Karnataka’s Koppal district, is allegedly heard admitting that he has accepted the money and is further heard promising to return it. The MLA goes on to claim that he has forwarded the amount to the government.

In the clip, Dhadesugur is heard telling Parasappa, the aspirant’s father, “I am in Bengaluru and have spoken to district president, Doddanagouda. You need not involve another person in the matter. I have received money (from you) and have given it to the government. I will take responsibility to return the money once I return from Bengaluru.”

Also Read | 22 officials in Haryana caught for accepting bribe in July

Later, talking to the media, Dhadesugur said he is not in possession of the money and said he only mediated between the aspirant and the “government”. However, Dhadesugur did not clarify who “government” was and to whom the Rs 15 lakh was paid.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s publicity committee head M B Patil demanded the government to respond to the issue. “I demand the police to take Dhadesugur in custody and question him so that more details can be dug out about others’ involvement in the scam,” he said.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge also demanded a probe. Slamming home minister Araga Jnanendra, Kharge said, “On whose behalf was Dhadesugur taking money?”