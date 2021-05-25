Karnataka BJP MLA conducts ‘Agnihotra homa’ on Belagavi streets to ‘eradicate Covid-19’

‘Agnihotra homa’ procession led by Karnataka MLA and BJP leader Abhay Patil led in Belagavi to 'eradicate Covid-19' | Express Photo

Karnataka MLA and BJP leader Abhay Patil led an ‘Agnihotra homa’ procession in Belagavi city on Tuesday, claiming it will ‘eradicate Covid-19’.

Flouting the Coivd-19 lockdown norms Patil along with a group of people was seen pushing a cart containing a burning fire of cow dung cakes, camphor, neem leaves, Guggula (gum resin) and other herbs to perform the homa on the streets of the old city on Tuesday morning.

After performing, the three-time BJP MLA from Belagavi South constituency in North Karnataka said, “I follow Ayurveda stream of medicine. By performing the homa, I hope we can contain the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.”

Patil added that at least 50 persons in his constituency had performed the homa in front of their houses.

He vehemently denied that he violated the lockdown protocols.

“Agnihotra homa is a science. You may ask for scientific evidence but homa itself is science for Hindus. Reporters like you will never understand it. So there is no point in discussing with you over matters of faith,” he told reporters and added that the rituals would continue till June 15 in his constituency.

Meanwhile, Belagavi district has reported 17 Covid deaths and 747 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of positive cases to 57,846 and the district has 17,441 active cases, according to the district administration.