Karnataka: BJP MLA claims he was offered CM’s post for Rs 2,500 crore; Bommai ducks questions, Cong seeks probe

Days after Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal claimed that people from Delhi had approached him to offer him the Chief Minister’s post in return of Rs 2,500 crore, the Congress party in Karnataka demanded a probe, while CM Basavaraj Bommai denied to comment on the matter.

The statement comes after rumours of a rejig in the Karnataka Cabinet were doing the rounds.

“You will meet many thieves in politics who will offer you tickets, take you to Delhi, make you meet Sonia Gandhi, JP Nadda. Some people had come from Delhi and said that they would make me the Chief Minister if I arranged Rs 2,500 crore. Do they know how much is Rs 2,500 crore and where to keep it, in a room or a godown,” former Union Minister and BJP MLA Yatnal had said on Thursday.

He added that these people had also said that they would take him to JP Nadda and Amit Shah’s residences.

While Bommai refused to answer questions regarding it on Friday and Saturday, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar demanded a national-level discussion over it and a probe.

“There is a price fixed by the present BJP government in Karnataka for police sub-inspectors and assistant professors. There are a lot of corruption allegations. Yatnal is a BJP MLA and is expected to get a good portfolio in the near future. His statements must be taken seriously,” he added.