Karnataka BJP MLA Chandru Lamani, 2 aides trapped by Lokayukta Police while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani, who represents the Shirahatti Assembly constituency, and two of his personal assistants were trapped by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police Saturday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor in Laxmeshwar town of Gadag district.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

According to Lokayukta officials, the MLA had allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh from Vijay Pujar, a Class-I contractor from Chinchali village in Gadag taluk, to clear a Minor Irrigation Department project involving the construction of retaining walls along a road. Following the alleged demand, Pujar approached the Lokayukta Police and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta Police laid a trap on Saturday. At around 2.15 pm, Dr Lamani and his personal assistants – Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik – were allegedly caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh at Balaji Hospital in Laxmeshwar.