Karnataka BJP MLA blames clothes worn by women for rise in cases of sexual assault

A BJP MLA of Karnataka Wednesday triggered a controversy after he claimed that cases of sexual assault on women tend to increase due to the clothes worn by them.

The BJP MLA from the Honnali region, M P Renukacharya, while reacting to a social media post by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the right of women to wear clothes of their choice, said, “A lot of incidents of sexual assault occur due to the clothes that women wear. Men tend to get provoked by the clothes worn by women.”

On the Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Priyanka had tweeted, “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women. #ladkihoonladsaktihoon.”

Reacting to Renukacharya’s comment, Congress leader and MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar said the BJP MLA has lost control over his mind and tongue.

With his statement triggering objections, the BJP MLA, who is in Delhi to lobby for a cabinet minister post in the Karnataka government, later told the media that his intention was to state that women should dress modestly.