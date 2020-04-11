Karnataka BJP MLA throws birthday bash amid lockdown, social distancing goes for a toss

Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram held a grand celebration, photos of which have now gone viral, in a government school in Idaguru village, CS Pura Hobli in Gubbi tamluk, six kilometres away from the state capital. Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram held a grand celebration, photos of which have now gone viral, in a government school in Idaguru village, CS Pura Hobli in Gubbi tamluk, six kilometres away from the state capital.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): In a clear violation of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, a BJP MLA in Karnataka was spotted celebrating his birthday with 100 others in a government school in Tumakuru district on Friday. Media reports suggested that police was also present at the spot to provide security to the legislator.

Turuvekere MLA Masale Jayaram held a grand celebration, photos of which have now gone viral, in a government school in Idaguru village, CS Pura Hobli in Gubbi tamluk, six kilometres away from the state capital.

The BJP leader was seen wearing a turban and a shawl as he was surrounded by several people and children while cutting the cake. Those who attended the party were also served biryani.

According to reports, the MLA delivered also delivered a speech on coronavirus and how to contain the spread of the infection.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Pradeep Kumar Hiremath, Tahsildar, said, “We have received information about the incident and I have issued a notice to the circle inspector.”

Jayaram is also a businessman who runs the Teju Masala company in Bengaluru and is from Nettikere in Gubbi taluk of Tumkur district.

This is not for the first time that politicians in Karnataka have flouted the the social distancing rules. On March 15, after placing restrictions on large gatherings, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa himself had attended the marriage ceremony of a BJP leader at Belagavi, where around 2,000 people were in attendance.

Hundreds of Congress workers had also defied the norm after their leader D K Shivakumar was elected as the state unit president last month. Party workers had held massive celebrations outside Shivakumar’s residence and office in the capital city.

