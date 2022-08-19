‘Job over bed’ remark: Karnataka BJP MLA bad mouths Congress MLA, later apologises

The row over the ‘job over bed’ remark by Congress MLA in Karnataka Priyank Kharge got uglier after a BJP legislator from north Karnataka, BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, made a personal attack on Kharge Wednesday, drawing severe criticism. The BJP MLA Thursday released a video apologising for his comments.
Priyank Kharge, who is also in charge of the media cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on August 13 said, “To get government jobs, the young women will have to go to bed and men will have to bribe in Karnataka.” He demanded a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into recruitment scams and the setting up of Fast Track Courts (FTC).
In a counter-attack, BJP MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur on Wednesday asked if Kharge’s “sisters got the jobs in the same manner”?
Following this, Kharge followers not just slammed Telkur but also made phone calls to the BJP MLA questioning his remarks. On Thursday, Telkur released a video where he apologised and said that Kharge’s sisters were also like his sisters. He said, “I have not dragged Kharge’s family into the issue and I have asked him to respect all women and if anyone is hurt by the statement, I apologise to them.”
The ruling BJP asked Kharge to apologise to women for issuing demeaning statements on women who obtain posts with their intelligence and hard work. Kharge had also apologised for his comments.
