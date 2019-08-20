Bangalore news LIVE: CM Yediyurappa’s Karnataka cabinet formation to take place in Raj Bhavan todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/karnataka-bjp-ministers-yediyurappa-bengaluru-traffic-weather-bbmp-airport-police-rains-live-news-5918414/
Bangalore news LIVE: CM Yediyurappa’s Karnataka cabinet formation to take place in Raj Bhavan today
Bangalore news LIVE updates: Get the latest updates on Karnataka cabinet formation, new BJP ministers joining the Yediyurappa-led cabinet, Bangalore traffic, Bangalore weather, and much more in our daily live blog.
August 20 is all set to get featured in history books of Karnataka as the 25-day-old single cabinet state ministry is all set to see more ministers take the oath to join Chief Minister and state BJP chief BS Yediyurappa.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Karnataka Raj Bhavan during the first half of the day in the presence of governor Vajubhai Vala.
At the same time, Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has regulated traffic in and around Raj Bhavan in the light of expected VIP movement on routes leading to the same. Vehicular movement on Rajbhavan Road from Police Thimmaiah Circle towards Raj Bhavan is temporarily prohibited till 2 pm on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, following the arrest of six Kannada activists on Sunday for vandalising a hoarding written in Hindi, the campaign to release them has intensified over the last 24 hours leading to #ReleaseKannadaActivists trending on social media.
Meanwhile, a pro bono initiative, 100Books is now working with eleven schools and communities with around 50 volunteers. Each child reads four sets of 25 books each, with the difficulty level increasing progressively.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.