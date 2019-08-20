Bangalore news LIVE: CM Yediyurappa’s Karnataka cabinet formation to take place in Raj Bhavan today

August 20 is all set to get featured in history books of Karnataka as the 25-day-old single cabinet state ministry is all set to see more ministers take the oath to join Chief Minister and state BJP chief BS Yediyurappa.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Karnataka Raj Bhavan during the first half of the day in the presence of governor Vajubhai Vala.

At the same time, Bengaluru City Traffic Police (BTP) has regulated traffic in and around Raj Bhavan in the light of expected VIP movement on routes leading to the same. Vehicular movement on Rajbhavan Road from Police Thimmaiah Circle towards Raj Bhavan is temporarily prohibited till 2 pm on Tuesday.