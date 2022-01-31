Karnataka BJP minister’s meeting with Congress’s Shivakumar spurs speculation

A private meeting held by Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar with a BJP minister at the former’s home on Monday morning has triggered speculation that the minister is unhappy with recent changes in the state government.

Both Tourism Minister Anand Singh and Shivakumar, also an MLA, said the visit was a courtesy call. “A visit to the house is not about politics, but other issues. To talk politics, we would go to a resort or hotel,” Shivakumar said, adding that they had discussed developing tourist spots in his and his brother’s constituencies. His brother D K Suresh represents Bangalore Rural in Parliament.

Shivakumar’s meeting with Singh, a former Congress leader, comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai divesting ministers of the responsibility of their home districts and putting them in charge of regions where they have no political stakes.

Singh was removed as minister in charge of the newly created Vijayanagara district and was given charge of the Koppal region. His removal from Vijayanagara had led to protests by his supporters in Hospet, the district headquarters, two weeks ago.

Several others in the cabinet are known to be unhappy with the ruling BJP’s new policy. Senior ministers J C Madhuswamy and R Ashoka have opted out of the district in-charge roles outside their home districts.

Singh was incidentally one of the first MLAs to quit the Congress in 2019, leading to the downfall of the Congress-JDS government and the formation of the BJP government. He was earlier unhappy when Bommai took away his forest portfolio and had to be convinced into taking up the tourism portfolio by former chief minister Yediyurappa, who had first given him the forest portfolio.

Two days ago Singh met both Bommai and Yediyurappa.

His meeting with Shivakumar comes at a time when there is speculation that the internal differences in the BJP are likely to spill over in the coming weeks in the event of a proposed cabinet reshuffle.

“There could be President’s rule in Karnataka in the near future due to unhappiness among legislators of the ruling party over cabinet positions,” former Union minister C M Ibrahim said last week while quitting the Congress over being denied the post of leader of the Opposition in the legislative council.

Murmurs of unhappiness have also been surfacing from the BJP’s contingent of MLAs from the Belagavi region—where former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is making a push to return to the cabinet at the expense of senior MLAs from Belagavi.