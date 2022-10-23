Karnataka: BJP minister slaps woman at an event to distribute land title deeds in Chamarajanagar

A video of Karnataka minister V Somanna slapping a woman in the state’s Chamarajanagar district during a public event to distribute land title deeds is being widely shared on social media platforms. On Saturday, Housing Minister V Somanna, who is also the Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister, was attending the event at the Hangala village in the Gundlupet taluk. According to sources, 173 beneficiaries were handed out the land title deeds.

The woman, Kempamma, came to the venue and claimed the selection process for beneficiaries was rigged. She also alleged that title deeds were given to those whose names were suggested by Congress leader Nanjappa.

In the now-viral video, Somanna is seen slapping her as Kempamma goes close to the minister questioning the decision to distribute the title deeds. The police who were at the spot can then be seen dragging her down from the dais.