Karnataka BJP minister K S Eshwarappa resigns over contractor’s death

Three days after he was named as an accused in a case registered over the “unnatural death” of a contractor, Karnataka Rural Development KS Eshwarappa submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Friday night.

Eshwarappa said he was quitting “to prevent embarrassment to the BJP”.

The contractor, Santhosh Patil, was found dead Tuesday at a lodge in Udupi. He is suspected to have consumed poison, and the police are investigating the death as a suicide.

Before his death, Patil had accused Eshwarappa and his associates of not releasing payments for road work worth Rs 4 crore that he had done at Hindalga in Belagavi, and of “demanding a commission of 40 per cent”.

Eshwarappa along with his supporters travelled all the way from Shivamogga to Bengaluru on Friday morning to submit his resignation. He said he would come out clean in the inquiry ordered by the chief minister into Patil’s death.

However, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar alleged that Bommai was protecting Eshwarappa. “This protest is not for Eshwarappa’s resignation but against corruption of the BJP. The chief minister said Eshwarappa has not done anything wrong. He is protecting the culprit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bommai attacked Congress leaders and said Opposition leaders need not become investigators, prosecutors and judges over Patil’s death.

“Congress leaders need not become the investigating officer, prosecutor and judge in the Santosh suicide case. Let them allow a free and thorough investigation,” Bommai said. He was responding to increasing demands from Opposition leaders to arrest Eshwarappa.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa expressed confidence that Eshwarappa would come out clean and return as a minister soon.

“Due to certain unavoidable reasons, despite having committed no mistake, a situation has come for Eshwarappa to resign, under certain pressure. I am confident that he will definitely face this, come out clean and become a minister once again. I will pray to God for his well-being,” the BJP strongman said.