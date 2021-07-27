scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Karnataka news LIVE updates: Confident that Bommai will lead Karnataka in path of development, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka news LIVE updates: According to BJP sources, Basavaraj Bommai will take oath as the next CM at 3:30pm on Wednesday. BS Yediyurappa proposed his name and Govind Karjol seconded it..

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, New Delhi |
Updated: July 27, 2021 8:43:02 pm
Basavaraj Bommai (R) announced as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka by BS Yediyurappa (M). (Express photo)

Karnataka news LIVE updates: BJP has announced Lingayat leader Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, following a party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

Bommai was the home minister of the state and a close aide of Yediyurappa, who had resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday. The meeting was attended by several MLAs along with the central observers — Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy — BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Jagadesh Shetter.

Following the announcement, Bommai thanked Yediyurappa for proposing his name. Yediyurappa on his part stated, “I am confident Bommai will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state.”

According to BJP sources, Basavaraj Bommai will take oath as the next CM at 3:30pm on Wednesday. Yediyurappa proposed his name and Govind Karjol seconded it. Bommai started his political career with the Janata Dal and worked with senior leaders including HD Devegowda and Ramakrishna Hegde before joining the BJP in 2008.

After BS Yediyurappa's resignation, BJP announces Basavaraj Bommai as new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Follow LIVE updates here.

20:39 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Confident that Bommai will lead Karnataka in path of development: Yediyurappa

Karnataka caretaker CM BS Yediyurappa congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. "I am confident Bommai will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state," he said.

20:34 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Yediyurappa proposed my name and blessed me: Bommai on being elected as next CM

After being elected as the next CM of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said, “I thank the party, and leader BS Yediyurappa for making me the CM of Karnataka. I will work for the people of the state. On this occasion, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.”

“Yediyurappa proposed my name in the meeting and blessed me. I also thank all the MLAs of the party,” he added.

20:23 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Watch: BS Yediyurappa announces Basavaraj Bommai as the next CM of Karnataka

Caretaker CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa announced that the next BJP legislature party leader and the next CM would be Basavaraj Bommai. 

20:21 (IST)27 Jul 2021
BJP announces Basavaraj Bommai as new Karnataka CM

BJP has announced Lingayat leader Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, following a party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru. Bommai was the home minister of the state and a close aide of Yediyurappa, who had resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday.

20:04 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting underway

The Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting is underway at a private hotel in Bengaluru to decide the new chief minister of the state.

19:49 (IST)27 Jul 2021
BJP central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy arrive for party meeting

Cabinet Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadesh Shetter welcomed central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy to the Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru to pick the new CM for the state.

19:46 (IST)27 Jul 2021
Watch: BJP observers, BS Yediyurappa reach Bengaluru hotel

Several BJP leaders have reached the venue to decide on the new Karnataka chief minister. Party's observers for the state, along with BS Yediyurappa can be seen arriving at the hotel in the video below.

19:32 (IST)27 Jul 2021
BS Yediyurappa reaches hotel 

Ahead of the Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting at a hotel in Bengaluru, Karnataka caretaker CM BS Yediyurappa has also arrived at the hotel. Along with him are BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and central observers– Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy.

Yediyurappa on Monday resigned from his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.

19:29 (IST)27 Jul 2021
BJP legislature meeting: Ministers and BJP MLAs arrive

Karnataka Ministers and BJP MLAs have started to arrive for a meeting with party observers and union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan.

19:25 (IST)27 Jul 2021
BJP legislature party meet to begin shortly 

The central leadership of the BJP has directed its Karnataka unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The meeting initiates the formal process of replacing B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister on Monday.

BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.

Karnataka, Karnataka CM face, B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka BJP, BJP parliamentary meet, Karnataka govt, Karnataka news, Indian express B S Yediyurappa during a programme commemorating two years of the BJP government in Karnataka at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, Monday, July 26, 2021. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa announced his resignation from CM post. (PTI)

Earlier today, the BJP parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body in the party, held a meeting in New Delhi to decide on a new CM candidate from a shortlist of over half a dozen probables. The choice will be communicated to the BJP legislators in Karnataka through emissaries.

The BJP has, in recent days, leaned towards picking unconventional candidates for key positions from Karnataka — including the Rajya Sabha and the Union Cabinet. Little-known party workers Ashok Gasti and Eranna Kadadi were picked for the Rajya Sabha in 2019 at the cost of heavyweights. Earlier this year, Dalit MP A Narayanaswamy was picked for the Union Cabinet.

Yediyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra, an MP, said the party would pick a surprise candidate to be Chief Minister. The BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basavaraj Patil Yatnal said last week that the candidate would be an “honest, pro-Hindu” leader capable of bringing the BJP back to power.

Yediyurappa had resigned on Monday afternoon, ending several months of speculation over his position as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

“There has been no coercion from anyone in Delhi. I voluntarily decided to resign on the occasion of the second anniversary of the government. No one has compelled me to resign — neither the PM, the (BJP) national president (J P Nadda) or (Home Minister) Amit Shah. I am leaving with the dream of bringing the BJP back to power again,” he had said.

X