Karnataka news LIVE updates: Confident that Bommai will lead Karnataka in path of development, says Yediyurappa

Basavaraj Bommai (R) announced as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka by BS Yediyurappa (M). (Express photo)

Karnataka news LIVE updates: BJP has announced Lingayat leader Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, following a party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

Bommai was the home minister of the state and a close aide of Yediyurappa, who had resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday. The meeting was attended by several MLAs along with the central observers — Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy — BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Jagadesh Shetter.

Following the announcement, Bommai thanked Yediyurappa for proposing his name. Yediyurappa on his part stated, “I am confident Bommai will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state.”

According to BJP sources, Basavaraj Bommai will take oath as the next CM at 3:30pm on Wednesday. Yediyurappa proposed his name and Govind Karjol seconded it. Bommai started his political career with the Janata Dal and worked with senior leaders including HD Devegowda and Ramakrishna Hegde before joining the BJP in 2008.