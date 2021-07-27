Karnataka news LIVE updates: Confident that Bommai will lead Karnataka in path of development, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka news LIVE updates: BJP has announced Lingayat leader Basavaraj Bommai as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, following a party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru.
Bommai was the home minister of the state and a close aide of Yediyurappa, who had resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday. The meeting was attended by several MLAs along with the central observers — Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy — BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Jagadesh Shetter.
Following the announcement, Bommai thanked Yediyurappa for proposing his name. Yediyurappa on his part stated, “I am confident Bommai will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state.”
According to BJP sources, Basavaraj Bommai will take oath as the next CM at 3:30pm on Wednesday. Yediyurappa proposed his name and Govind Karjol seconded it. Bommai started his political career with the Janata Dal and worked with senior leaders including HD Devegowda and Ramakrishna Hegde before joining the BJP in 2008.
After being elected as the next CM of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai said, “I thank the party, and leader BS Yediyurappa for making me the CM of Karnataka. I will work for the people of the state. On this occasion, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah.”
“Yediyurappa proposed my name in the meeting and blessed me. I also thank all the MLAs of the party,” he added.
The Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting is underway at a private hotel in Bengaluru to decide the new chief minister of the state.
Cabinet Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadesh Shetter welcomed central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy to the Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru to pick the new CM for the state.
Several BJP leaders have reached the venue to decide on the new Karnataka chief minister. Party's observers for the state, along with BS Yediyurappa can be seen arriving at the hotel in the video below.
Ahead of the Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting at a hotel in Bengaluru, Karnataka caretaker CM BS Yediyurappa has also arrived at the hotel. Along with him are BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and central observers– Dharmendra Pradhan and Kishan Reddy.
Yediyurappa on Monday resigned from his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office.
Karnataka Ministers and BJP MLAs have started to arrive for a meeting with party observers and union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Dharmendra Pradhan.
The central leadership of the BJP has directed its Karnataka unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The meeting initiates the formal process of replacing B S Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister on Monday.
BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.