Karnataka BJP legislators begin signature campaign against rebel party MLA

Several Karnataka BJP MLAs have begun a signature campaign after former minister and Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda R Patil Yatnal for his disparaging remarks against the B S Yediyurappa-led government.

“It is important that our higher-ups at the Centre are aware of what we feel about Yatnal’s disrespectful remarks. Such comments can even create confusion among workers which would impact the upcoming bypolls,” a senior legislator told indianexpress.com on the condition of anonymity.

Yatnal has been on a warpath against the government, predicting the fall of Yediurappa, even a month after the BJP had issued a showcause notice for his public remarks.

The leaders behind the signature campaign plan to send their recommendations to BJP national president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, demanding strict action against Yatnal for “indulging in anti-party activities”.

Earlier on Monday, around 40 legislators had met Yediyurappa at the latter’s residence in the state capital to highlight Yatnal’s actions despite receiving a showcause notice. A day earlier, Yatnal said a change of guard in the state was “inevitable” after the upcoming polls to five states, as BJP in Karnataka cannot contest elections under the current leadership.

“This CM (Yediyurappa) will be changed for sure. If the BJP goes for election with him, then defeat is guaranteed,” Yatnal had said.

Reiterating that Yediyurappa is “partial”, he said, “He (Yediyurappa) does not distribute funds equally to all MLAs. Only 38 MLAs of BJP and 40 others of Congress and JD(S) gets funds (for their respective constituencies).”

Yatnal had also called for a CBI probe into the sex CD scandal that forced minister Ramesh Jarkiholi to resign. “The SIT will not be able to function independently and hence the case should have been referred to the CBI,” he had said.

Earlier, sources close to Yatnal said that the legislator had sent a detailed 11-page response to the party’s showcause notice. However, the party is yet to announce what action it would take on Yatnal.