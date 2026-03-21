Karnataka BJP leader’s 15-year-old son dies in Hubballi after ‘action brake’ reel stunt with Audi Q7 goes wrong

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The 15-year-old son of a Karnataka BJP leader died in an accident in Hubbali on Thursday while shooting a social media reel. The shoot involved an Audi Q7 and an Ola electric two-wheeler approaching each other at high speed, and swerving at the final moment.
The police identified the teenager as Nameesh Sangalad, the son of Veerabhadrappa Sangalad, a politician in the Hubbali-Dharwad region. Nameesh was riding the 2022 model electric bike registered in the name of Vinayak Miskin of Hubballi when the reel was being shot by a group of teenagers.
The 2013 model Audi Q7—originally registered in Noida in Uttar Pradesh—was allegedly being driven by another teenager, a minor.
The police said Nameesh was a Class 9 student in Mysuru who had come home to Hubbali to celebrate Ugadi on March 19. He had gone with his friends and decided to shoot a social media reel on the outskirts of Hubbali when the accident occurred.
Veerabhadrappa, a 52-year-old businessman, has filed a police complaint against the minor allegedly driving the car for causing the death of his son. According to the complaint, the crash occurred between 4.30 pm and 4.45 pm in the secluded Shejawadkar Layout area in the Unkal region of Hubbali. The minor was allegedly driving the Audi Q7 “in a negligent, zig-zag manner for the shooting of a reel on a mobile phone and crashed into the electric bike ridden by Nameesh, which was coming from the opposite side”.
The Hubbali police have registered a case against the minor under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The teenager riding the electric bike suffered serious injuries to his head and legs and succumbed at the spot, the First Information Report states.
“While attempting an action brake reel where two vehicles approach each other at high speed and suddenly apply brakes, the car driver lost control and collided with the bike. Nameesh, who was on the electric bike, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot,” N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Hubbali, stated.
The Audi Q7 involved in the crash was registered in Noida in 2013 and was sold to a buyer in Hubbali. A no-objection certificate was issued by the Noida RTO to the Dharwad West RTO in 2022.
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