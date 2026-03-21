Karnataka BJP leader’s 15-year-old son dies in Hubballi after ‘action brake’ reel stunt with Audi Q7 goes wrong

The 2013 model Audi Q7—originally registered in Noida in Uttar Pradesh—was allegedly being driven by another teenager, identified as Santhosh Nagaraj Raykar. (Express Photo)

The 15-year-old son of a Karnataka BJP leader died in an accident in Hubbali on Thursday while shooting a social media reel. The shoot involved an Audi Q7 and an Ola electric two-wheeler approaching each other at high speed, and swerving at the final moment.

The police identified the teenager as Nameesh Sangalad, the son of Veerabhadrappa Sangalad, a politician in the Hubbali-Dharwad region. Nameesh was riding the 2022 model electric bike registered in the name of Vinayak Miskin of Hubballi when the reel was being shot by a group of teenagers.

The 2013 model Audi Q7—originally registered in Noida in Uttar Pradesh—was allegedly being driven by another teenager, a minor.