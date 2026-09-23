‘Admirer of Ambedkar’: Karnataka BJP leader Pratap Simha denies anti-Dalit remarks

The Karnataka Police have registered two FIRs against former BJP MP Pratap Simha over recent controversies surrounding a Ganesha idol immersion procession in T Narasipura, Mysuru district.

The latest FIR was registered following a complaint filed Tuesday by Madhu K T, president of the B R Ambedkar Kshemabhivruddhi Kreeda Kala Sangha. The police booked Simha under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for intentional insult or intimidation in public view and promoting feelings of hatred, alongside penal charges of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and defamation.

According to the FIR, Simha directly targeted and publicly insulted activists belonging to the Dalit community during his speech.

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Responding to the allegations, Simha said, “It is totally a false allegation, and I never spoke against the Dalit community at all. I want all to read B R Ambedkar’s books. I have been a great admirer and have written articles about his contribution. I will fight it in the court using the same constitutional rights that Ambedkar provided to our country.”

The controversy

This marks the second FIR against Simha stemming from the September 18 idol immersion procession held on a public road outside the T Narasipura police station.

The row originated earlier this month when Inspector Dhananjaya B allegedly warned Ganeshotsava organisers against bursting firecrackers and playing loud music in front of a local mosque. BJP leaders opposed the warning, announcing they would join the procession in support of local youth.

During the event, Simha reportedly addressed the crowd, stating, “We respect the police department, but not incompetent officers like Dhananjaya. You are drawing salary from the taxpayers’ money. We will come to power in one and a half years and clear all dues.”

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Following those remarks, the police registered a suo motu FIR against Simha on September 20 for allegedly delivering a provocative speech.

BJP infighting

Inspector Dhananjaya’s initial warnings prompted protests led by BJP figures, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. In response, several Dalit organisations led by the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) staged counter-protests supporting the police officer and opposing the BJP.

Following the DSS demonstrations, the BJP gradually distanced itself from the controversy. Addressing Simha’s statements, MP Yaduveer noted without naming him directly, “The words said by the person are his personal opinion and not the party’s opinion. He will fight it legally.”

The incident has also highlighted a factional rift within the Mysuru BJP unit. A senior party leader said some local members were not consulted before organising the protest, adding that a single individual communicated it directly to the state leadership.

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Simha, a two-time MP from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, was denied a ticket in the recent elections in favour of Yaduveer. He is currently seeking to contest from the Chamaraja Assembly constituency in the upcoming state elections, a seat currently represented by former minister H C Mahadevappa (Congress) in the T Narasipura taluk, located 40 km from Mysuru.

Simha faces internal competition for the Chamaraja candidature from former allies, including former MLA L Nagendra and Dr Shushrutha Gowda. Tensions between Nagendra and Simha have spilt into the open in recent months, culminating in a heated verbal exchange at the T Narasipura protest.

Addressing the internal rivalry, Mysuru district (rural) BJP president K N Subbanna said, “Six months ago, they were speaking against each other publicly, and then the leaders in the party warned them not to do so. Nagendra was once elected from the same Assembly segment, and Pratap Simha now wants to contest from the same place.”

Subbanna added that party leadership has advised candidates to wait until the expected announcement of electoral delimitation in December before deciding on candidatures. Addressing questions regarding the hasty organisation of the protest, Subbanna clarified that state leader Ashoka called a day prior, instructing them to hold the event, leaving no time for advance local planning.