Karnataka BJP leader arrested briefly over threat to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

A BJP leader from Kalaburagi, who had issued a death threat to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, was arrested and released on bail after the local Congress unit threatened to disrupt Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s programme in Kalaburagi over the issue.

Manikanth Rathod was arrested in Hyderabad on Sunday evening and released on bail Monday. Rathod had threatened Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, at a press conference held on Friday. “You (Kharge) can shoot us with an AK-47 rifle or a gun. We are ready to die. We are also ready to shoot you,” Rathod had said.

This was after Kharge, who represents Chittapur in Kalaburagi, lashed out at BJP workers over a campaign carried out against him on November 8 in the constituency. BJP workers had stuck posters saying that their MLA was missing, prompting an angry outburst from the Congress leader who had said that it would be difficult for BJP leaders to move around if they continued such tactics.

On Saturday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president Thippanna Kamakanur filed a complaint against Rathod at Brahmapur police station. Congress workers staged a protest and laid siege to the office of Kalaburagi superintendent of police over the issue, demanding action against Rathod. They had also threatened to disrupt Bommai’s programme in the city if action was not taken against the accused.

Rathod was released on station bail after his arrest.