Karnataka BJP collects khaki shorts to send them to Siddaramaiah, Congress office

Days after Karnataka Congress launched a campaign of burning khaki shorts, the ones that are usually worn by the workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the state unit of BJP Tuesday launched a campaign to collect khaki shorts and send them to the residence of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Khaki shorts were burnt by Congress party workers after the alleged inclusion of RSS ideology in school textbooks.

Earlier, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, had staged a protest in front of the residence of Education Minister B C Nagesh against the revision of school textbooks and had also burnt a pair of khaki shorts.

Siddaramaiah, who is known for being vocal against RSS, had questioned them on the origin of the Aryans. “Is the RSS native to India? We have been quiet and do not want to unnecessarily discuss it. Are Aryans from this country? Are they Dravidians? We have to look at their origins,” the former Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah said “chaddis (khaki shorts) will be burnt as a sign of protest against RSS”. Replying to his comments, BJP leaders said attacking RSS would only lead to the downfall of the Congress party.

On Tuesday, the BJP also carried out a door-to-door campaign in several parts of Karnataka and asked people to send khaki shorts to the office of the state unit of Congress and to Siddaramaiah to mark their protest against his comments over RSS. Meanwhile, the Congress units in the districts continued to burn shorts and expressed their anger over the revision of textbooks and inclusion of RSS ideology through school books.

“Their (Siddaramaiah and Congress) chaddis have become loose and torn and, thus, they are burning them,” said Union minister Pralhad Joshi, slamming Congress.

The BJP’s state scheduled caste morcha president and MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy announced that he would personally go to Siddaramaiah’s residence with the party’s office-bearers and handover the collected shorts to him.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who has been quiet for some time, especially after his exit from the chief minister’s post, said, “Siddaramaiah should behave respectfully. He will lose respect if he continues to talk about the RSS and ‘chaddis’.”

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the anti-RSS propaganda resulted in the Congress losing its grounds elsewhere and the same will happen in the state as well. “Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress leaders were always against the RSS, so they speak against the outfit but people are well aware of the RSS,” Bommai said.

Janata Dal (Secular), which is staying away from the row, said the protests will lead to nothing. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, “The fight has to be registered on policies and the actions of BJP. There is nothing in ‘chaddis’. Because of this ‘chaddi’ movement, the tailors seem to be having good business.”