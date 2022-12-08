Karnataka BJP upbeat over Gujarat results; Congress says local issues key for 2023

Both the major parties in Karnataka saw encouragement in Thursday’s Assembly election results, with the ruling BJP taking inspiration from its landslide win in Gujarat and the Congress looking at Himachal Pradesh for inspiration.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Gujarat results will have a positive influence on the poll outcome of Karnataka when it votes in April 2023. While there is anti-incumbency against governments ruled by other parties, there is an environment where people favour BJP governments, he said. “The (Gujarat) results show that people will reward good administration,” the BJP leader added.

The BJP has been able to assume power for the seventh consecutive term in the western state owing to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party organisation, Bommai said.

BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said the Gujarat results would provide momentum for the party’s Karnataka unit to secure more than 140 seats in the next Assembly elections. “Opposition parties should stop daydreaming about securing power in the state at least now,” the former chief minister said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said the Gujarat results would have no bearing on Karnataka, where the Congress would win easily “without even campaigning”.

Karnataka has the most corrupt government, the Congress leader said, adding that the results of the Assembly elections would be dependent on local issues.

Siddaramaiah accused the Aam Aadmi Party of eating into Congress votes and said that the BJP had employed a strategy of financing the AAP and dividing votes to secure its win. “It could follow the same strategy by using the JD(S) in the state. But it will not work here,” he said.