Karnataka BJP deploys Union minister to prevent cross-voting as Rajya Sabha contest hots up

While the BJP is confident of winning two out of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, it is working behind the screens to capture the fourth seat, just like the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). The ruling party has tasked Union minister G Kishan Reddy with ensuring that its third candidate will get elected to Parliament’s Upper House by preventing cross-voting.

The June 10 elections have turned into a matter of prestige or the parties with just one year left for the Assembly polls. Neither of the three major parties has enough numbers to win the fourth seat. And with none of them having withdrawn their nominations, the seat will see a nail-biter.

While a candidate needs 45 votes to win, the BJP, with its 122 MLAs (including one BSP MLA and an independent), is certain to win the first two seats—where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor-turned-politician Jaggesh have been fielded. The party recently concluded that 46 votes would be cast for each of them. The BJP’s third candidate, Lahar Singh Siroya, will be left with 30 first-preference votes.

According to party sources, Siroya will get a surplus of 0.38 votes from the first two candidates and win because of second-preference votes.

The Congress has fielded former Union minister Jairam Ramesh and general secretary Mansoor Khan. With 70 MLAs, the Opposition party will be able to win one seat (Ramesh) but will be short of 20 votes as far as the fourth seat is concerned.

The JD(S) has approached Congress leaders to prevent the BJP from winning the fourth seat. The party has fielded Kupendra Reddy and has 32 MLAs. It is in the process of approaching both the Congress and BJP for cross-voting as it needs just one additional vote to win. According to sources in the JD(S), former minister and MLA HD Revanna has been deployed to negotiate with disgruntled MLAs from other parties.

Reddy, who held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to discuss the possibilities of forestalling a JD(S)-Congress deal. He will be returning to Bengaluru on June 9.

According to a JD(S) leader, one BJP MLA will not be voting for his or her party candidate and there are four JD(S) MLAs being convinced against cross-voting.

CM Ibrahim, state president of the JD(S), told The Indian Express that his party was confident of winning a seat. “If the Congress is trying to snatch away votes from the JD(S), it is nothing but committing suicide. As a party, we are confident that there will not be any cross-voting by our MLAs. The rest you will get to know after the elections.”

BJP chief whip Satish Reddy M also expressed confidence that his party’s MLAs would not be cross-voting in the polls. “When the first two candidates (Nirmala Sitharaman and Jaggesh) require 45 votes, the two votes exercised will be transferred to our third candidate. Lahal Singh will obviously win. But if someone from either the Congress or the JD(S) votes for us, we will welcome it,” he said.