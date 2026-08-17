Karnataka BJP MLAs raise minister Nagendra’s ‘scam taint’, seek resignation

The Opposition disrupted proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday demanding the resignation of newly inducted minister B Nagendra, who had to quit the Siddaramaiah Cabinet over his alleged involvement in the Valmiki corporation scam.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka told the Assembly that the previous government had admitted that Rs 94 crore had been misappropriated from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited in the scam.

“Now, if he is made minister again, how can the honour of the House be upheld? Why was he removed in the first place? Why is he inducted again? The government should answer,” Ashoka said, adding that until Nagendra is sacked, the BJP would not allow the House to function during the ongoing monsoon session ending on August 27.