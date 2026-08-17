Karnataka BJP MLAs raise minister Nagendra’s ‘scam taint’, seek resignation

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The Opposition disrupted proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday demanding the resignation of newly inducted minister B Nagendra, who had to quit the Siddaramaiah Cabinet over his alleged involvement in the Valmiki corporation scam.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka told the Assembly that the previous government had admitted that Rs 94 crore had been misappropriated from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited in the scam.
“Now, if he is made minister again, how can the honour of the House be upheld? Why was he removed in the first place? Why is he inducted again? The government should answer,” Ashoka said, adding that until Nagendra is sacked, the BJP would not allow the House to function during the ongoing monsoon session ending on August 27.
‘Are there no rules for the House?’
Earlier, before Speaker GS Patil moved to start Question Hour, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar intervened, asking how the Opposition could receive answers from a “tainted, corrupt minister”, referring to Nagendra. “First seek his resignation,” he said.
The treasury benches objected to Kumar’s remarks, and Patil asked Ashoka, “You have not given me any notice (regarding discussion on the subject). Are there no rules for the House?”
Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda raised a point of order, saying the allegations made against Nagendra violated House rules and sought a ruling from the Speaker.
The BJP members then started sloganeering, accusing the Congress of cheating the Valmiki community, even as Patil urged Ashoka to give a notice before discussing the issue.
As the BJP MLAs refused to relent, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch. The protests continued during the post-lunch session, disrupting proceedings. Amid the sloganeering, the Speaker started Question Hour before adjourning the House for the day.
The Legislative Council too witnessed similar scenes. Speaking to reporters later, BJP MLC C T Ravi alleged that if the Congress had decided to sack a minister and induct him again, “it means that the high command too is involved (in the scam)”.
Ravi said the Congress had betrayed the Scheduled Tribes community by appointing Nagendra as a minister. He added that the protests would continue until Nagendra is sacked.
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