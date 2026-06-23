High command stops Karnataka BJP’s temple test to identify cross-voting MLAs

Following the high command’s intervention, the BJP’s Karnataka unit has dropped its plan to hold a legislature party meeting at the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Temple to identify the MLAs who cross-voted during the recent Legislative Council elections.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the plan was based on senior leaders’ advice. “We have decided to solve it at the party level,” he said on Tuesday, adding that cross-voting was nothing new as it had happened several times in the past.

Sources said the BJP’s state unit had planned to make legislators swear in front of the temple deity in Dharmasthala so that those who voted against the party could be identified.