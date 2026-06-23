High command stops Karnataka BJP’s temple test to identify cross-voting MLAs

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Following the high command’s intervention, the BJP’s Karnataka unit has dropped its plan to hold a legislature party meeting at the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Temple to identify the MLAs who cross-voted during the recent Legislative Council elections.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said the plan was based on senior leaders’ advice. “We have decided to solve it at the party level,” he said on Tuesday, adding that cross-voting was nothing new as it had happened several times in the past.
Sources said the BJP’s state unit had planned to make legislators swear in front of the temple deity in Dharmasthala so that those who voted against the party could be identified.
Ashoka and BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, who were summoned to Delhi after the party faced a major embarrassment due to cross-voting in the MLC polls, met BJP president Nitin Nabin.
Although each of the two BJP candidates needed 30 first-preference votes from BJP MLAs, they received 29 and 27, respectively. One of them, Lingaraj Patil, who fell short of even the minimum of 27.63 votes, won the seat only during the elimination round.
‘Shivakumar paid MLAs Rs 5-10 crore each’
Ashoka trained his guns on Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, accusing him of luring party legislators to cross-vote. “Using money power and muscle power is in his nature. We will also discuss how to face him in the coming days… He has paid Rs 5-10 crore to legislators,” the BJP leader alleged.
Both Ashoka and Vijayendra briefed Nabin about the cross-voting episode.
“He promised to take action against them at the right moment based on information we provided,” Ashoka said, adding that the BJP would not spare anyone who betrayed it.
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