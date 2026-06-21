Karnataka BJP MLAs to meet at Dharmasthala temple to identify cross-voters

Having suffered a loss of face due to cross-voting during the MLC polls on Thursday, the Karnataka BJP has decided to convene a legislature party meeting at the Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple located at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, the decision to hold the meeting at the temple was made to bring out the truth and expose those legislators who had betrayed the party during the election of seven Legislative Council members.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said the meeting could convene within a week.

On the legislators who cross-voted, Vijayendra said, “Irrespective of who they are, the MLAs have betrayed their mother. We are believers in God. Everyone (of the MLAs) should come to Dharmasthala. A legislative party meeting will be held there. The truth should come out at the temple, and a decision will be taken,” he said.