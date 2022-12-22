Karnataka BJP, Congress MLAs say their properties were registered over fake documents

“If I create a fake khata in the name of Vidhana Soudha (Karnataka legislature building), will your office register it in my name?” This question from Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda was greeted by silence during the Assembly session in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Gowda said fake Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) documents were being created and that sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru registered sites on the basis of the fake documents. To the members’ surprise, it was revealed that BJP MLAs Goolihatti Shekar and Abhay Patil and Congress MLA Narendra Swamy had fallen prey to the “scam”.

“The sub-registrars in the city have been registering sites based on fake khata documents. When a sub-registrar was confronted, he replied that it was not his job to check the veracity of documents. If I create a fake khata in the name of Vidhana Soudha, will your office register it in my name?” Gowda said.

About 70 parcels of land in the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency have been registered using fake documents, Gowda said, adding that this happened even after the BBMP wrote a letter directing that sites should not be registered on the basis of fake khata documents. “There needs to be a policy and system to ensure that documents are checked,” he said.

Shekar, the BJP MLA, intervened and said the government had allocated G-category sites and that the Byatarayanapura sub-registrar had registered his sites using fake khata documents.

BJP former minister Arvind Limbavali said that renowned dancer and educator Prathiba Prahlad was also facing similar issues because of fake documents.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka informed the house that two sub-registrars had been suspended over property registration using fake documents in Byatarayanapura. He said he was ready for any investigation in the matter and open to suggestions on fixing the loopholes in the system.