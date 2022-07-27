scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Karnataka BJP buried with resignations day after youth worker’s murder

The murder took place in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada at 9.30 pm. Praveen Nettaru, a member of BJP’s Yuva Morcha, was active in party activities.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
July 27, 2022 4:41:09 pm
Praveen murder, KarnatakaOn Tuesday night, Nettaru, 32, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, who owned a poultry shop was hacked to death while he was closing his shop(Express Photo)

Following the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district late on Tuesday night, several youth workers across the state quit the party to mark their protest against the ruling BJP government.

On Tuesday night, Nettaru, 32, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, who owned a poultry shop, was hacked to death while he was closing his shop. The incident took place in Bellare village under the Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada at 9.30 pm. Praveen, a member of BJP’s Yuva Morcha, was active in party activities.

Resignations were also seen from the top rungs of the party. BJP’s social media team member Srinivas Gowda submitted his resignation in Bengaluru. Reacting to it, R R Nagar block president Shivanna Gowda told The Indian Express that Srinivas submitted his resignation stating that if the workers are not protected and feel unsafe under BJP government, then there is no point of working for the party.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condemned the killing and said the police will arrest the accused soon.

Soon after the incident, the police imposed Section 144 in Puttur, Sulya, Kadaba and Belthangady. An isolated incident of stone pelting was reported after a few miscreants threw stones at a government bus in the district.

According to police sources, the murder accused are likely to be in Kerala and five teams have been dispatched to nab them. “The attackers had arrived in bikes bearing Kerala registration numbers and we suspect that the murder was in retaliation to the killing of a 19-year-old Muslim youth in the same area recently,” said the police.

On July 19, a gang of eight allegedly assaulted Masud, a painter by profession, following which he was admitted to the hospital where he died two days later. According to the police, Sudhir, a neighbour of the deceased, Sunil Kelanje, Abhilash Bellare, Jim Ranjith, Shivaprasad, Bhaskar, Ranjith and Sadashiva of Kelanje village were arrested. Sudhir and Masud were neighbours and all the accused were associated with right-wing outfits.

