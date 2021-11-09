BJP Karnataka in-charge denies leadership change in state, says Congress behind rumours

BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh Monday said the opposition Congress party was behind rumours of a possible BJP leadership change in Karnataka, in the wake of allegations of wrongdoing in a probe into the illegal activities of a computer hacker.

Singh, who arrived in Bengaluru on Monday to hold party meetings, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had taken effective action to probe the activities of an alleged hacker accused in multiple cases in the state, including the hacking of Bitcoin exchanges.

Bengaluru News | Read latest news from your city

“The Congress is spreading rumours of a change in the state BJP president and CM. The Congress has lost relevance and is indulging in rumours,” Arun Singh said Monday.

“Our CM has taken prompt action on the Bitcoin cases… The Congress does not have any issues to raise, it is a divided house,” he added.

Singh’s statements come in the wake of rumours that the party is considering a change of leadership amid insinuations of corruption in investigations in to the alleged illegal activities of a 26-year-old hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police in November 2020. Ramesh is accused of breaking into international Bitcoin exchanges to steal Bitcoins, and questions have been raised by the Congress on the lack of recoveries by the police from the hacker’s cyber crimes.

The Karnataka CM and the Bengaluru Police have dismissed the allegations of corruption in the hacking probes as hot air and bunkum.

Singh is in Karnataka to take stock of the BJP’s performance in the recent bypolls as well as preparations for local level polls and the 2023 state elections. The BJP won a seat and lost a second in the bypolls held in the state on October 30. While it lost the Hanagal constituency in Haveri district — the home district of CM Bommai — it managed to win the Sindgi Assembly seat.