ED raids Congress MLA NA Haris’s sons in bitcoin-linked money laundering case

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids at 12 locations across Karnataka on Monday, targeting the sons of Congress MLA NA Haris and prime accused Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki in connection with the high-profile bitcoin case.
Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad — sons of Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris — were named by ED as close associates of Sriki and alleged primary beneficiaries of proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
A team of ED officials and security personnel conducted searches at the family’s residence on Magrath Road in Bengaluru, as well as at other locations.
The raids also covered Aqeeb Khan, the grandson of former Union minister K Rahman Khan and nephew of Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan, whom ED alleged was another direct beneficiary of the crime proceeds.
According to investigators, the accused operated through a well-structured network that involved hacking websites and cryptocurrency wallets to steal virtual digital assets (VDAs), siphoning sensitive data and funds, and selling stolen crypto assets through trading platforms to disguise their origin. The proceeds were then allegedly routed through multiple bank accounts for layering before being used for personal gain.
ED’s investigation is based on multiple FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Karnataka Police, which allege offences including hacking of national and international websites, theft of bitcoins, extortion, and violations of the NDPS Act.
The raids mark a significant escalation in the Bitcoin case, which has drawn political attention due to the involvement of family members linked to a sitting Congress legislator.
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