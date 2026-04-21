ED raids Congress MLA NA Haris’s sons in bitcoin-linked money laundering case

The ED raids mark a major escalation in the bitcoin case, which has gained political attention due to links to a Congress legislator’s family. File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids at 12 locations across Karnataka on Monday, targeting the sons of Congress MLA NA Haris and prime accused Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki in connection with the high-profile bitcoin case.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad — sons of Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris — were named by ED as close associates of Sriki and alleged primary beneficiaries of proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

A team of ED officials and security personnel conducted searches at the family’s residence on Magrath Road in Bengaluru, as well as at other locations.

The raids also covered Aqeeb Khan, the grandson of former Union minister K Rahman Khan and nephew of Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan, whom ED alleged was another direct beneficiary of the crime proceeds.