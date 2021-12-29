Bill to free temples from govt control soon: Karnataka CM

THE BJP government in Karnataka is planning to bring in a law to free Hindu temples and religious institutions from state control.

Speaking at the two-day state BJP executive committee meeting in Hubballi on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Currently, Hindu temples in the state are under different types of control bylaws and rules. Temples that have suffered in the hands of bureaucrats will be freed by our government. We will bring a law which will give rights to the temple management to look after their own development.”

“We are planning to bring in a new Bill in the next session to make our temples free from state control. The historic decision will be taken soon after consultation with senior party leaders,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the new law will be prepared before the Budget session of the Assembly.

“Before the Budget session a law would be given shape to make our temples free from restrictions. The temples will be allowed to function freely, without any control or regulations from the state,” he said.

The announcement came days after the state Legislative Assembly passed the contentious Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021”, commonly referred to as the anti-conversion Bill. The Bill is now pending for tabling and passage in the Legislative Council.

Speaking about the anti-conversion Bill, Bommai said, “The Bill will not only become a law, we will set up a special task force to implement it properly in the state.”

Targeting Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for his recent statement that the anti-conversion Bill will be scrapped if the Congress came to power, Bommai said, “His dream will not come true as they won’t come to power in the next election. The law ensuring freedom for all to practice their religion will remain permanently.”