After RSS march row, Karnataka clears Bill to regulate public space use

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The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared a Bill to regulate the use of public premises for holding private events, replacing a government order issued in 2025.
The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, will replace the government order that requires any organisation to secure prior permission from police and revenue authorities to use public spaces at least three days before the event. The order courted political controversy as it coincided with the denial of permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a route march in the Chittapur constituency on October 19, 2025.
The government order outlining guidelines was issued shortly after Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge — who represents Chittapur Assembly constituency — wrote to the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking curbs on RSS activities in the state
Hence, the new Bill, proposed by Kharge in the Cabinet meeting, is expected to intensify the clash between the RSS and the minister, a sharp critic of the outfit who had sought the organisation to come clean on its source of funding.
The Chittapur tahsildar, while denying permission to the right-wing organisation, stated that the RSS had neither sought prior approval nor provided details about the expected number of participants.
The order had defined ‘government property’ as any land, building, structure, road, park, playground, waterbody or any other immovable property owned and managed by a local authority or department, boards or corporations.
“You have not provided details of lathis and other weapons. You have not submitted registration documents of your organisation,” the tahsildar had said, adding that the application for the march will be reviewed once the details sought by the authorities are furnished. On the said date, apart from RSS, Bhim Army too had announced a march at the North Karnataka town.
“If the applicant meets the requisitions and instructions of the competent authority, then the application shall be disposed of at least a day prior to the intended programme or procession by issuing a written order after providing reasonable opportunity of hearing to the applicant,” the GO stated.
Any programme or procession held in contravention of the order will be considered unlawful under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the local police shall register a suo motu case. Similar provisions are expected in the Bill, said a source.
Recently, Kharge has said that the state government was also mulling legislation to ensure that the RSS and its affiliate groups are registered as per law.
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