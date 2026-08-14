After RSS march row, Karnataka clears Bill to regulate public space use

The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, will replace the government order that requires any organisation to secure prior permission from police and revenue authorities to use public spaces at least three days before the event. (File photo)

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday cleared a Bill to regulate the use of public premises for holding private events, replacing a government order issued in 2025.

The Karnataka Regulation of Use of Government Premises and Public Property Bill, 2026, will replace the government order that requires any organisation to secure prior permission from police and revenue authorities to use public spaces at least three days before the event. The order courted political controversy as it coincided with the denial of permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hold a route march in the Chittapur constituency on October 19, 2025.

The government order outlining guidelines was issued shortly after Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge — who represents Chittapur Assembly constituency — wrote to the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking curbs on RSS activities in the state