Karnataka youth arrested over ‘links’ to Pakistan-based terror and arms networks

A 24-year-old college dropout from a remote village in northern Karnataka has become the latest individual arrested in connection with nationwide terrorism cases involving an online conspiracy linked to Pakistan-based operative Shahzad Bhatti.

Vishal Kumar Mehtre was arrested at his home in Yenkur village in the Bhalki region of Bidar district Friday. He was produced before a special court for terrorism cases in Bengaluru Saturday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The arrest followed an FIR registered on October 1 at the Khataka Chincholi police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, for terror conspiracy, support, and membership of a banned terrorist group after local police received a tip-off about Mehtre’s online activities.

Social media communications point to illegal arms network

Police investigation revealed that Mehtre, who dropped out of a Bachelor of Business Administration course, allegedly used social media to communicate with members of the banned terrorist syndicate to procure illegal firearms and arrange arms smuggling.

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Investigators extracted Instagram and WhatsApp data from Mehtre’s mobile phone showing direct interactions with Shahzad Bhatti, a government-banned designated terrorist of Pakistani origin. According to the Bidar police, Mehtre communicated with Bhatti associates, including Rana Hunain and Nomi Khan, joined groups suggested by them, and was being linked to illegal arms dealers identified as Ashu Sharma and Raj Bhai alias Lucky Singh.

During his court appearance, Mehtre confirmed he was arrested at his house. “Despite being a Hindu, this college dropout got pulled into the Bhatti network,” a police source said.

Also Read | How Pakistan-based handlers are turning vulnerable Indian teens into recruits

Broader recruitment pattern across Karnataka

Mehtre’s arrest fits into a broader trend observed across Karnataka in recent months, where several youths, primarily from working-class backgrounds, have been targeted for recruitment through social media by the Shahzad Bhatti network.

Previous arrests include Mohammed Sahil, 24, a tea stall owner from Raichur, apprehended in August for plotting civil unrest and communicating with a foreign entity named “Rana Bhai” for gun trading.

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Other cases involve migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, such as construction worker Suhel, 20, arrested in Davanagere after saving a Pakistani number labelled “Rana Bhai” and joining groups named “MEMON and JUTTU-333” and “RANABHAI-333”.

Earlier in June, the Tumkur police arrested Allahbhakash and Zamir Khan for allegedly contacting a Bhatti gang member to mobilise youths and target a Pune-based businessman and right-wing leader.

Nationwide crackdown

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Shahzad Bhatti network is an ISI-backed, Pakistan-based terror syndicate that pays local conduits to conduct reconnaissance on police, defence, and religious sites, as well as install CCTV cameras for espionage.

In August, the MHA reported over 80 FIRs and more than 200 arrests connected to the network, with 253 detentions recorded across 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), and Karnataka (3).

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that law enforcement disrupted the group’s plans for subversive attacks, recovering IEDs, grenades with Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live ammunition, and CCTV equipment.

Designated a terrorist organisation earlier this year for arms, drugs, and explosives smuggling, the network has also been linked to the emergence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan and past operational ties with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.