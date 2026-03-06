Karnataka Budget 2026: Revenue Dept gets tech reform push; new versions of Kaveri, Bhoomi portal announced

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka Revenue Department received another digitisation push from the state government, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing several tech initiatives to transform it into a citizen-friendly department in his Budget speech on Friday.
Among other key announcements made by Siddaramaiah was the Karnataka land-stack scheme, and an upgradation to the Bhoomi and Kaveri portals of the government. Under the Land-Stack scheme, data from applications such as Bhoomi, Mojini, Kaveri, E-Swathu, and E-Asthi will be integrated into a master database and will be hosted on a GIS-based digital platform.
Bhoomi, the Karnataka Government’s official land records management system, will be upgraded to ‘Bhoomi 8.0’, “making it compatible with the latest technologies, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore”. “This upgraded version will be linked with more than 10 departments,” Siddaramaiah said in his Budget speech.
Kaveri, the online property registration software, will also be upgraded to support paperless registration. “With a view to addressing the issues in the existing Kaveri software and to simplify the registration process further, Kaveri 3.0 software will be developed at a cost of Rs 65 crore. This will enable an AI-based paperless registration process. This system will be integrated with the Asset Management Systems in all departments,” he said.
E-KYC and face recognition will be made mandatory to ensure transparency and accuracy in 43 services under the Revenue Department, Siddaramaiah said, noting that Kutumba, FRUITS, and Bhoomi applications will be integrated, and a decision support system will be developed.
Siddaramaiah noted in his budget speech that some of the original land records in the Survey Department are more than 160 years old. “To preserve these documents, Modern Record Rooms will be established at a cost of Rs 72 crore in the offices of the assistant director of Land Records,” he announced.
Another announcement was about a platform developed for digital e-stamping and end-to-end paperless registration. “All processes beginning with stamp generation, record writing to document storage, retrieving and digital sharing will be executed online,” as per the budget.
The government has also moved to digitise 207 sub-registrar offices with the objective of long-term storage and preservation of pre-2003 legacy documents. “One sub-registrar office in each district will be modernised as a ‘Registration Guarantee Centre’. This will enhance the citizen experience during mandatory visits to the sub-registrar’s office. Modelled on Passport Seva Kendras, five Mega-Registration Centres of global standards will be opened in Public-Private Partnership,” Siddaramaiah added.
