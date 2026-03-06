Karnataka Budget 2026: Revenue Dept gets tech reform push; new versions of Kaveri, Bhoomi portal announced

The government has also moved to digitise 207 sub-registrar offices with the objective of long-term storage and preservation of pre-2003 legacy documents. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka Revenue Department received another digitisation push from the state government, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing several tech initiatives to transform it into a citizen-friendly department in his Budget speech on Friday.

Among other key announcements made by Siddaramaiah was the Karnataka land-stack scheme, and an upgradation to the Bhoomi and Kaveri portals of the government. Under the Land-Stack scheme, data from applications such as Bhoomi, Mojini, Kaveri, E-Swathu, and E-Asthi will be integrated into a master database and will be hosted on a GIS-based digital platform.

Bhoomi, the Karnataka Government’s official land records management system, will be upgraded to ‘Bhoomi 8.0’, “making it compatible with the latest technologies, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore”. “This upgraded version will be linked with more than 10 departments,” Siddaramaiah said in his Budget speech.